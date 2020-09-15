A private memorial service for Amy Flottmann, 95, Washington, formerly of Gerald, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. at Boeuff Presbyterian Church, Gerald.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Flottmann died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

She is survived by three children, Chris Stuckenschneider and husband Jerome "Sparky", Bob Flottmann and wife Gloria, Gerald, and Jackie Schell and husband Ron, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





