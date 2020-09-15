1/
Amy Flottmann
A private memorial service for Amy Flottmann, 95, Washington, formerly of Gerald, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. at Boeuff Presbyterian Church, Gerald.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Flottmann died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
She is survived by three children, Chris Stuckenschneider and husband Jerome "Sparky", Bob Flottmann and wife Gloria, Gerald, and Jackie Schell and husband Ron, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
St. Gerald Catholic Church pavilion
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Boeuff Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
