Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler M Woods Funeral Director
611 E Capitol Ave
Jefferson City, MO 65101
(573) 636-2424
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tebbetts Community Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy J. Marquart McKenna


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy J. Marquart McKenna Obituary
Amy Jo Marquart McKenna, 46, Tebbetts, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Amy was born Nov. 11, 1972, in St. Louis, the daughter of Raymond and Patricia, nee ^Walde, Marquart. On June 15, 1996, she was united in marriage to Travis McKenna, who survives at their home.

Amy also is survived by her parents,a Raymond and Patricia Marquart, Washington; four children, Michalah Berhorst (Kevin), Holts Summit, Andrew McKenna, Columbia, Amber McKenna and Mikey Capozzoli, both of Tebbetts; two grandchildren, Bobby McKenna and Daniel Berhorst; two brothers, Kenneth Marquart and Don Marquart (Renee), all of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Amy's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tebbetts Community Hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Amy McKenna Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com.

Cremation care is under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101, 573- 636-2424.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -