Amy Jo Marquart McKenna, 46, Tebbetts, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Amy was born Nov. 11, 1972, in St. Louis, the daughter of Raymond and Patricia, nee ^Walde, Marquart. On June 15, 1996, she was united in marriage to Travis McKenna, who survives at their home.
Amy also is survived by her parents,a Raymond and Patricia Marquart, Washington; four children, Michalah Berhorst (Kevin), Holts Summit, Andrew McKenna, Columbia, Amber McKenna and Mikey Capozzoli, both of Tebbetts; two grandchildren, Bobby McKenna and Daniel Berhorst; two brothers, Kenneth Marquart and Don Marquart (Renee), all of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Amy's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tebbetts Community Hall.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Amy McKenna Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com.
Cremation care is under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101, 573- 636-2424.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 2, 2019