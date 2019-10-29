|
|
|
A celebration of life for Amy Jo Marquart McKenna, 46, Tebbetts, will be Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tebbetts Community Hall.
Ms. McKenna died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her parents, Raymond and Patricia, Washington; two sons, Andrew McKenna, Columbia, and Mikey Capozzoli, Tebbetts; two daughters, Michalah Berhorst and husband Kevin, Holts Summit, and Amber McKenna, Tebbetts; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Woods Funeral Services, Jefferson City.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 29, 2019