Amy Lyn McCann, nee Guenther, 41, Humboldt, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Amy was brought into this world by her parents, Dwight A. and Joyce (Parker) Guenther. They gave birth to a beautiful baby girl Aug. 25, 1977, in Hannibal.
Amy is survived by her mother, Joyce Muehring; her husband, Marty McCann; three brothers, Dwight Guenther Jr. and wife Barb, Montana state, Drew Guenther and wife Kathy, Krakow, and Danl Connelly and wife Barb, Washington state; two sisters, Janine Clines, Columbia, and Sarah Rotz and husband Dustin, Pennsylvania state; six children, Emma Riccota and husband Adrian, Jonathan Grannemann, Adam Grannemann, Martina Roznovsky, Alecia Roznovsky and Anthony Roznovsky; three grandchildren, Christopher and Lacey Riccota, and Brooklyn Grannemann; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Amy grew up in Washington, and graduated from Washington High School in 1996. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church, Washington.
Amy was loved by so many. She had a kind, gentle caring heart. She loved her children and grandchildren, who were the joy of her life. She also took pride in her work as a nurses aide. To hear Amy laugh would make you want to laugh right along with her, even if you didn't know what she was laughing about. Amy will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held in Washington, in memory of Amy, Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Washington riverfront just before sunset. Please join us at the riverfront from 7 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please send to Joyce (Guenther)Muehring, 202 Centerville Road, Apt. 17, Hannibal, MO 63401.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 17, 2019