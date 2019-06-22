Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-New Haven - New Haven
1053 Hwy C
New Haven, MO 63068
573-237-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Pointer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew M. Pointer


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew M. Pointer Obituary
Andrew Michael Pointer, 33, Union, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.

Andrew was born Nov. 6, 1985, in Washington, the son of Michael Pointer and wife Cynthia K., nee Unger, who both survive in New Haven.

Andrew also is survived by his wife, Starleena, nee Elfrink, Pointer, Union; his two children, Ava Marie and Mason Andrew Pointer, both of the home; two uncles, Lowell and Loren Unger; two aunts, Sheila Martin and Mona Unger; and his grandmother, Hope Unger.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Kayla Ann Pointer; his grandparents, Maurice Unger, Marvin and Nellie Pointer; and three uncles, Dan, Michael and Timothy Unger.

Andrew enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.

Visitation was held Thursday, June 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.

Memorials may be given to families choice, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now