Andrew Michael Pointer, 33, Union, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.
Andrew was born Nov. 6, 1985, in Washington, the son of Michael Pointer and wife Cynthia K., nee Unger, who both survive in New Haven.
Andrew also is survived by his wife, Starleena, nee Elfrink, Pointer, Union; his two children, Ava Marie and Mason Andrew Pointer, both of the home; two uncles, Lowell and Loren Unger; two aunts, Sheila Martin and Mona Unger; and his grandmother, Hope Unger.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kayla Ann Pointer; his grandparents, Maurice Unger, Marvin and Nellie Pointer; and three uncles, Dan, Michael and Timothy Unger.
Andrew enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.
Visitation was held Thursday, June 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Memorials may be given to families choice, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019