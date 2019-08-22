|
Andrew P. Figura, 89, Defiance, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.
Andrew, a former plant manager, was born April 10, 1930, in Coplay, Pa., to Andrew Figura and wife Barbara. He was a Christian in the Catholic faith. Andrew proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. While in the Air Force, Andrew was an airplane mechanic on the B-36. Being an outdoorsman, he loved fishing and gardening. In his spare time, Andrew also enjoyed polka music, fireworks and woodworking. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Andrew is survived by his special friend, Elsie Tanzos; two sons, John A. (Julie) Figura, Defiance, and Andrew M. (Mae) Figura, Willow Springs; two daughters, Carol J. (Terry) Bolton, O'Fallon, and Barbara L. (Kevin) O'Sullivan, Farmington; two sisters, Mary Govala-Walker, Allenton, Pa., and Elaine Petock; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pendley, Natalia and Lillie Figura.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Barbara Figura; two brothers, Stephen and Francis Figura; and four sisters, Anna Mizgerd, Katherine Daniello, Helen Marcovicci and Celia Thornton.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville.
A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Donations may be made payable to Experimental Aircraft Association, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 22, 2019