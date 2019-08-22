Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Figura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew P. Figura


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew P. Figura, 89, Defiance, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.

Andrew, a former plant manager, was born April 10, 1930, in Coplay, Pa., to Andrew Figura and wife Barbara. He was a Christian in the Catholic faith. Andrew proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. While in the Air Force, Andrew was an airplane mechanic on the B-36. Being an outdoorsman, he loved fishing and gardening. In his spare time, Andrew also enjoyed polka music, fireworks and woodworking. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Andrew is survived by his special friend, Elsie Tanzos; two sons, John A. (Julie) Figura, Defiance, and Andrew M. (Mae) Figura, Willow Springs; two daughters, Carol J. (Terry) Bolton, O'Fallon, and Barbara L. (Kevin) O'Sullivan, Farmington; two sisters, Mary Govala-Walker, Allenton, Pa., and Elaine Petock; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pendley, Natalia and Lillie Figura.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Barbara Figura; two brothers, Stephen and Francis Figura; and four sisters, Anna Mizgerd, Katherine Daniello, Helen Marcovicci and Celia Thornton.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville.

A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Donations may be made payable to Experimental Aircraft Association, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now