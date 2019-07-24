Home

Andrew T. Wiliams


1980 - 2019
Andrew T. Wiliams Obituary
Andrew Thomas Williams, 39, Union, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Union.

Andy was born March 20, 1980, in Fort Hood, Texas. Andy received his education at DeKalb High School in DeKalb, Ill. He went on to receive his associate degree at East Central College, where he was awarded a Presidents Academic Award, as well. Andy was united in marriage to Alicia Ball Sept. 10, 2010, in Eureka. The couple made their home in Union, and two children were born to this union. He was employed as a truck driver, and most recently worked with his father at Mistler's Oak Furniture as a delivery driver. Andy was a sports fanatic, and especially loved the Chicago Cubs baseball team. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children.

Andy is survived by his children, Adrianna and Maddux Williams, and their mother, Alicia Williams, all of Washington; his parents, John and Kathy Williams, Union; one sister, Michelle Williams and fiance Travis Johnson, Union; one brother, Travis Ames and wife Nikki, Wisconsin state; one niece, Makayla Gardner and husband Cody, Union; grandmother, Beverly Williams, Shell Knob; other nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas P. Schneider; his sister, Thea; and his grandparents, Connie Hudson and Ronald D. Williams.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or .

The Williams family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 24, 2019
