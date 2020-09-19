Andria Lee Cooley (Zollinger), 41, St. Clair, formerly of Sullivan, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.
Andria, daughter of Neal Zollinger and wife Donna (Johnson), was born May 21, 1979, in Chesterfield. On Jan. 20, 2015, she was united in marriage to Steven Cooley in Union.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Stanton. Andria received her schooling at Sullivan High School and graduated with the Class of 1997. She was a member of the color guard and band during high school. After high school, she went to East Central College where she gained an associate degree. She loved to spend time at Table Rock Lake. She enjoyed bird watching, fishing, camping and the outdoors. Most of all, Andria loved her family and always had a caring heart for others.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Cooley, St. Clair; one stepson, Karson Cooley, St. Clair; parents, Neal and Donna Zollinger, Sullivan; one sister, Erica Edmonston and husband Lance, Sullivan; her grandmother, Kathryn Zollinger, St. Clair; three nieces, Kaylee Edmonston, Gracie Edmonston and Gabriella Edmonston; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Andria was preceded in death by her grandparents, the Rev. Kenneth and Edna Johnson and Phillip Zollinger; one aunt, Diane Johnson; and her cousin, Stephanie Fallon.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Melody Pryor officiating.
Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorial donations to the American Liver Foundation are preferred.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.