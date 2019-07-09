|
|
|
A funeral service for Andy Williams, 39, Union, will be Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Williams died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Adrianna and Maddux Williams and their mother, Alicia Williams, all of Washington; his parents, John and Kathy Williams, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019