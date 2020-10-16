A funeral service and burial will be private for Aneita Rimmey, 77, Union.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Ms. Rimmey passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, Kenny Deppe and wife Lele, North Carolina state, Chuck Pount, St. Louis, and Chris Rimmey, Washington; two daughters, Vicki Sontag and husband Rob, Washington, Nicole Rimmey, Troy; other relatives and many friends.

