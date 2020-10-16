1/
Aneita Rimmey
A funeral service and burial will be private for Aneita Rimmey, 77, Union.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Ms. Rimmey passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Kenny Deppe and wife Lele, North Carolina state, Chuck Pount, St. Louis, and Chris Rimmey, Washington; two daughters, Vicki Sontag and husband Rob, Washington, Nicole Rimmey, Troy; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
