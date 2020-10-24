1/1
Aneita Rimmey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aneita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- 1943 - 2020 -

Aneita Rimmey, nee Gullett, 77, Union, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Aneita was born March 4, 1943, in Cannel City, Ky., the daughter of the late Bruce Gullett and wife Vitella, nee Bayes. She received her education in Kentucky Hill County.

Aneita and her six children moved to Union in 1977, where they made a home for themselves. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for St. John's Hospital in Washington. She later worked for Motor Appliance in Washington until her retirement in 2004.

Aneita was a member of the Moose Lodge, part of a bowling league for many years and a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan! In her spare time, she loved playing bingo, working in the yard, gardening, canning, cooking and decorating her home. She took a lot of pride in making sure her home looked beautiful. Aneita cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Kenny Deppe and wife Lela, North Carolina state, Chuck Pound, St. Louis, and Chris Rimmey, Washington; two daughters, Vicki Sontag and husband Rob, Washington, and Nicole Rimmey, Troy; two sisters, Joyce Kieper, Cody, Wyo., and Winona Reagan and husband Chuck, Des Arc; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alesha, Nathan, Brandy, Amanda, Jared, Andrew, Hannah, Raelea, Cody and Austin; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Aneita was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Vitella Gullett; one daughter, Cathy Hamann; one brother, Bill Gullett; one brother-in-law, Dave Kieper; and two grandsons, Shawn Deppe and Ryan Finder.

A funeral service and burial were held privately.

The Rimmey family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved