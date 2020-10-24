- 1943 - 2020 -



Aneita Rimmey, nee Gullett, 77, Union, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.



Aneita was born March 4, 1943, in Cannel City, Ky., the daughter of the late Bruce Gullett and wife Vitella, nee Bayes. She received her education in Kentucky Hill County.



Aneita and her six children moved to Union in 1977, where they made a home for themselves. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for St. John's Hospital in Washington. She later worked for Motor Appliance in Washington until her retirement in 2004.



Aneita was a member of the Moose Lodge, part of a bowling league for many years and a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan! In her spare time, she loved playing bingo, working in the yard, gardening, canning, cooking and decorating her home. She took a lot of pride in making sure her home looked beautiful. Aneita cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren.



She is survived by three sons, Kenny Deppe and wife Lela, North Carolina state, Chuck Pound, St. Louis, and Chris Rimmey, Washington; two daughters, Vicki Sontag and husband Rob, Washington, and Nicole Rimmey, Troy; two sisters, Joyce Kieper, Cody, Wyo., and Winona Reagan and husband Chuck, Des Arc; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alesha, Nathan, Brandy, Amanda, Jared, Andrew, Hannah, Raelea, Cody and Austin; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.



Aneita was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Vitella Gullett; one daughter, Cathy Hamann; one brother, Bill Gullett; one brother-in-law, Dave Kieper; and two grandsons, Shawn Deppe and Ryan Finder.



A funeral service and burial were held privately.



The Rimmey family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store