Angela F. Bacon
A funeral service for Angela Faye Bacon, nee Eaton, 52, Lonedell, will be held at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, at noon, Saturday, Oct. 31.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Lonedell.
Visitation will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bacon passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Lora Eaton Sr., Lonedell; two sons, Gregory Eaton and William Bacon, both of Lonedell; two daughters, Angelic Bacon, Lonedell and Kala Bacon, Imperial; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
