Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1500 S. Outer Road
St. Clair, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1500 S. Outer Road
St. Clair, MO
Angela R. Brewer


1939 - 2019
Angela R. Brewer Obituary
Angela Rae Brewer, nee Hoeft, 79, Union, departed this life Monday, April 22, 2019, in Union.

Angela was born May 14, 1939, in Washington, the daughter of Raymond Hoeft and wife Mildred, nee Grob. As a young woman, she was united in marriage and blessed to have two children. Later in life, she was united in marriage to Voris Edward Brewer, known to most as Vic, and their families were joined as one. Angela was a Christian and member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Clair.

Angela is survived by her husband, Vic Brewer, St. Clair; her children, Robert Meyer, known to all as Rick, and wife Sandra, Washington, and Mona Stogsdill, St. Louis; her stepchildren, Lee Brewer, St. Clair, and Truman Brewer and wife Jennifer, Lonedell; one brother, David Hoeft and wife Jeannine, Union; one sister, Melba Straatmann and husband Harvey, Villa Ridge; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine step-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, cousins; and many friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1500 S. Outer Road, St. Clair, MO 63077, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m.

Private committal will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 4, 2019
