Anita Anna Louise Jaeger, nee Koenig, 95, Washington, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Anita, daughter of the late William F. Koenig and wife Alwina H., nee Altholz, was born June 12, 1924, in Washington. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington. On June 30, 1946, she was united in marriage to her late husband Lloyd O. Jaeger, at St. Peter's Church. Anita graduated from Washington High School, continued her education at St. Louis Business College, took courses at East Central College and the University of Missouri, Rolla. In 1943, she became a partner in the Charles F. Richard Company in St. Louis. In April 1946, she returned to Washington and became the secretary at Buescher's Industries for 15 years. After moving to Washington, Anita was employed by McDonnell-Douglas, and retired as a technical specialist April 30, 1987.
Anita volunteered her time in the community as coordinator of the Washington Sesquicentennial. She also was involved in the 2000 Washington Millennium Committee Celebration as secretary. From 1989 to present, she was the secretary and treasurer of the Washington Sister City Committee. Anita was a lifelong volunteer, logging 23,000-plus hours at Mercy Hospital Washington, being awarded the Spirit of Mercy in 2014 by the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. She also was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 2661 Auxiliary, Elks Lodge 1559 Auxiliary, and awarded Lady Elk of the Year in 1988 to 1989. Anita's generous spirit was shown by her contribution to the Washington Public Library with a $10,000 donation for the purchase of books.
Along with her husband, Anita located as many World War II, 197th Battalion, Battery C veterans as possible, and organized the first Battery C Reunion in 1974, in St. Louis. They organized the reunions in different states each year until 1996, upon Lloyd's death. They also were on the 197th Battalion reunion committee, from 1974 through 1996. She also kept the living Battery C veterans informed each Christmas about each other.
Anita is survived by relatives and many friends.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial followed in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 31, 2019