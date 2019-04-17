Anita F. Piontek, nee Sickmann, 92, Washington, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Anita, daughter of the late Casper Sickmann and wife Rosie, nee Eichholz, was born Aug. 12, 1926, in Concord Hill. She was united in marriage to the late Clarence F. Piontek Jan. 24, 1948, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Anita paired her musical talents with her faith as a church choir director and organist for many years at St. Francis Borgia and Immaculate Conception Catholic churches. She also was a member of the dance band, the Royal Missourians.



Anita is survived by seven children, James Piontek, M.D., and wife Kristine, Liberty, Jerome Piontek, M.D., and wife Vicki, St. Louis, Phyllis Cassette and husband Dan, Mark Piontek and wife Lynette, Mike Piontek and wife Kris, all of Washington, Linda Piontek, Pittsford, N.Y., and Barbara Rosenbloom and husband Michael Rosenbloom, M.D., Voorhees, N.J.; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; six siblings, Evelyn Watermann, Elfrieda Oberhaus, Lillian Boland, Brigetta Sickmann, Norbert Sickmann and Gregory Sickmann; and one son-in-law, Rick Young.



Visitation was held Sunday, April 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



A funeral Mass was held Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.



Interment followed at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.



Memorial donations are appreciated to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary