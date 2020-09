Or Copy this URL to Share

No Services Planned for Anita Havelka

No services are planned for Anita Havelka (Mahan, Cress, Gonzalez), 55, Lake St. Calir.

Mrs. Havelka died Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Jacob Novak, Union; one daughter, Robyn Hussey and husband Jason, Rosebud; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Pittman Funeral Home, Wentzville.

