Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
214 W. 5th St.
Washington, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Jaeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Jaeger

Send Flowers
Anita Jaeger Obituary
Funeral services for Anita L. Jaeger, nee Koenig 95, Washington, will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
She is survived by relatives and many friends.
Mrs. Jaeger died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.