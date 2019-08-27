|
Funeral services for Anita L. Jaeger, nee Koenig 95, Washington, will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
She is survived by relatives and many friends.
Mrs. Jaeger died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 27, 2019