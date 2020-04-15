Home

Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mount Zion Cemetery
Winona, MO
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Zion Cemetery
Winona, MO
View Map
Anita L. Wakefield


1941 - 2020
Anita L. Wakefield Obituary
Anita Louise Wakefield, nee Myers, 78, Pacific, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

Anita was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Winona, to Dennis "Dee" and Lorene, nee Atkins, Myers. She was united in marriage to Raymond D. Wakefield Aug. 28, 1965, in Winona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; one daughter-in-law, Sherri, nee Sparks, Myers; her parents; and three brothers-in-law, Lloyd Matthews, Al Stevenson and Jim Wilson.

Anita is survived by two sons, Dave Myers and Dale Wakefield and wife Julie, all of Pacific; six grandchildren, Steven Myers and wife Lia, Cincinnati, Ohio, Melissa Allen and husband Bruce, Pacific, Kimberly Myers, Cuba, Mo., Meagan Wakefield, Jamie Myers and Olivia Wakefield, all of Pacific; three great-granddaughters, Avery Myers, Elise Allen and Adeline Allen; a great-grandson to arrive in September; one brother, Michael "Mickey" Myers and wife Jean, Winona; four sisters, Laverne "Sissy" Matthews, Poplar Bluff, Norma Stevenson, St. Clair, Shannon Jones and husband Dwain, and Sharon Wilson, all of Winona; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and a host of friends.

Anita worked for many years at Record Wide Distributors in Fenton, and retired to babysit her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, jigsaw puzzles, searching for four-leaf clovers with her sisters and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events, where she always made sure the referees/umpires knew she was in attendance. But what she loved more than anything was spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation for Anita will be held Thursday, April 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific, and Friday, April 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, Winona. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the cemetery, with Pastor Steve Voyles officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Zion Cemetery, Winona.

Due to the current mandate, occupant load in the funeral home is limited. We ask for your patience during this time, and ask that you please do not linger for a long period of time at the funeral home, so that all who wish to pay their respects may do so.

In lieu of flowers, the Wakefield family requests memorials be given to the March of Dimes or .

Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020
