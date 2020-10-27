1/
Ann Giedinghagen
Funeral services for Ann Giedinghagen, 100, Washington, formerly of St. Louis, will be private.
Burial will be in Laurel Hills Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Giedinghagen passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Dale Giedinghagen and wife Vickie, Kansas City, and David Giedinghagen and wife June, Lake St. Louis; two daughters, Diane Stevens and husband Robert, and Marsha Bearden and husband Rick, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 27, 2020.
