Ann H. Noelker
Ann Hortensia Noelker, nee Dailey, St. Louis, formerly of Pacific, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of 61 years of the late Vernon J. Noelker; loving mother of Nancy (Steve) Neusel, Mary Kay (Steve) Goggins, Joan (late Dr. Chris) Wetzel, John "Larry" (Toni) Noelker, and Margaret (Dr. David) Mobley; dear grandmother to 15 grandchildren; and great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Ann was a devout Catholic, saying her Novena daily and always praying for her family. She lived a full life, over 99 years, the last of the James and Mary Dailey children, providing a much-appreciated wealth of family history to not only her immediate family but also her nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Webster Groves, Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m.

Donations can be made to her favorite charity, Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, 3629 Cottage Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113.

Arrangements are in care of Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, St. Louis.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
