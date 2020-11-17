1/
Ann M. Hill
A funeral Mass for Ann M. Hill, nee Klevorn, 59, Washington, will be held at St. Francis Borgia Church at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
A private burial will follow.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hill passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Hill; two sons, Chris Hill and wife Shannon, Nick Hill and wife Deanna; three daughters, Mary Pecoraro and husband Tony, Kim Fry and husband Dale, and Donna Schramm; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. =

Published in The Missourian on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
