A funeral Mass for Ann M. Hill, nee Klevorn, 59, Washington, will be held at St. Francis Borgia Church at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

A private burial will follow.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hill passed away Nov. 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Hill; two sons, Chris Hill and wife Shannon, Nick Hill and wife Deanna; three daughters, Mary Pecoraro and husband Tony, Kim Fry and husband Dale, and Donna Schramm; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



