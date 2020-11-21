1/1
Ann M. Hill
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. Hill, nee Klevorn, 59, Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Ann, daughter of the late Alfred Klevorn and wife Violette, nee Buechner, was born Aug. 24, 1961, in St. Louis. She received her education from Jennings High School. On Dec. 16, 1983, she was united in marriage to Lewis Hill, in St. Louis.

Among her survivors are her husband, Lewis Hill; children, Mary Pecoraro and husband Tony, Chris Hill and wife Shannon, Nick Hill and wife Deanna, Kim Fry and husband Dale, and Donna Schramm; two siblings, Alfred Klevorn and Katie Linnenbrink and husband Ron; grandchildren, Tony, Violette, Molly, Gavin and Lilly; brothers- and sisters-in-law, David Hill and wife Ellen and Marianne Long and husband Roger; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and mother- and father-in-law, Marie and Lewis Hill Sr.

Visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass was held Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.

Interment was private.

Memorial donations can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

The Hill family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved