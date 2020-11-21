Ann M. Hill, nee Klevorn, 59, Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.



Ann, daughter of the late Alfred Klevorn and wife Violette, nee Buechner, was born Aug. 24, 1961, in St. Louis. She received her education from Jennings High School. On Dec. 16, 1983, she was united in marriage to Lewis Hill, in St. Louis.



Among her survivors are her husband, Lewis Hill; children, Mary Pecoraro and husband Tony, Chris Hill and wife Shannon, Nick Hill and wife Deanna, Kim Fry and husband Dale, and Donna Schramm; two siblings, Alfred Klevorn and Katie Linnenbrink and husband Ron; grandchildren, Tony, Violette, Molly, Gavin and Lilly; brothers- and sisters-in-law, David Hill and wife Ellen and Marianne Long and husband Roger; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and mother- and father-in-law, Marie and Lewis Hill Sr.



Visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral Mass was held Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.



Interment was private.



Memorial donations can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.



The Hill family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store