A visitation for Anna May Gudermuth Greife, 86, Gerald, was held Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial was in the Leslie Methodist Cemetery, Leslie.
Mrs. Greife died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Frank Gudermuth and wife Bea, Union, Daniel Gudermuth, Gerald, and Robert Gudermuth and wife Sharon, Owensville; three daughters, Rose Voyles and Bobbi Hix, Gerald, Nancy Tonkins, Washington, and Joan Spires, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 19, 2019
