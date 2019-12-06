Home

Anna L. Baker Obituary
A funeral service for Anna Lee Baker, 89, Villa Ridge, was held Friday, Dec. 6, at noon at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Ms. Baker died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She is survived by one sister, Marie Hill, Webster Groves; special friends, Cliff and Peggy McDaniel, St. Clair, and Joann and Deborah Moore, both of Robertsville.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 6, 2019
