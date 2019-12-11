|
Anna Lee Baker, nee Johnson, 89, Villa Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Anna, daughter of the late Pearl Johnson and wife Agnes, nee Terry, was born Jan. 14, 1930, in New Haven. Anna received her education in the New Haven School District. She was united in marriage to Theodore "Yuts" Baker, and the couple made their home in Villa Ridge. Anna was a very active member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Villa Ridge. She volunteered as an announcer in Sunday School and bible study at the church. Anna also was an avid reader and enjoyed correspondence with her many friends.
Anna is survived by two sisters, Marie Hill, Webster Groves, and Sherrlitta Brewster, Birmingham, Ala.; one stepbrother, Lane White, Florissant; one niece, Sharon Hill Taylor; one nephew, Erwin Wayne Hill; special friends, Cliff and Peggy McDaniel, St. Clair, Joann Moore and Deborah Moore, both of Robertsville; many other friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Baker; her parents; one stepdaughter, Marcella Carter; and her brother, Frank Jack Johnson.
Visitation for Anna Lee Baker was held Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Villa Ridge.
A funeral service followed at noon at the church.
Burial was in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Villa Ridge, are preferred.
The Baker family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019