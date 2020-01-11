|
Anna Maye Ploch, nee Kitchen, 86, St. Clair, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Anna, daughter of the late Murrell Kitchen and wife Verna, nee Carmack, was born April 18, 1933, in Lecoma. Anna was united in marriage to Kurt Ploch Jan. 13, 1951, at St. Francis de Sales Church. The couple made their home in St. Louis, and three daughters blessed this union. They later moved to Marthasville in 1980, before settling in St. Clair in 2015. Anna worked as a cook, and retired from Pharmatech in 1993. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Marthasville. Anna enjoyed quilting at St. Vincent's and playing bingo.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt W. Ploch, St. Clair; three daughters, Karen Fleer and husband Donald, St. Clair, Linda Moss and husband Joe, St. Peters, and Deborah Herget and husband Dave, Fenton; three grandchildren, David (Nikki) Herget, Maria (John) Gillick, and Sarah (Scott) Bell; and six great-grandchildren, Ava and Owen Bell, Bailey Ploch, Ella, Jack and Finn Gillick.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Billy Kitchen.
Visitation for Anna Ploch was held Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. A parish rosary was held at 2:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Marthasville.
Burial followed in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Church.
The Ploch family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020