- 1930 - 2020 -
Anna Marie Steen (Perry), 89, was granted her angel wings Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Ann was born Oct. 27, 1930, in St. Louis, to Hartford and Nora (Crane) Perry. On Feb. 14, 1948, Ann married Earl Junior Steen, raising together their six children, at their home in Gray Summit. Ann maintained several jobs throughout the years, but her proudest accomplishments were her children, with a great devotion to her grandchildren.
Ann always had a smile for everyone, and rarely a rainy day. She enjoyed the simple things in life, the presence and chats with her loved ones. Ann will be significantly missed by her family and a multitude of friends. She will be keeping an eye on us, so let's make sure she likes what she sees.
Ann will be lovingly remembered by her children, Gary (Vicky) Steen, Michael (Renee) Steen, Cathy Lewis, Gail (Bobby) Pipes, Kim Steen and Tracy (Martin) Anderson. She will also be fondly remembered by her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; big brother, David Perry; and her husband, Earl.
A private memorial service will be held Sunday, May 17, at New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive, Pacific, MO 63069.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Help House of Pacific, P.O. Box 392, Pacific, MO 63069.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020