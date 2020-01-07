|
A funeral Mass for Anna Ploch, 86, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Marthasville.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Ploch died Friday, Jan. 3, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt W. Ploch, St. Clair; three daughters, Karen Fleer and husband Donald, St. Clair, Linda Moss and husband Joe, St. Peters, and Deborah Herget and husband Dave, Fenton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020