Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Ploch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Ploch

Send Flowers
Anna Ploch Obituary
A funeral Mass for Anna Ploch, 86, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Marthasville.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Ploch died Friday, Jan. 3, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt W. Ploch, St. Clair; three daughters, Karen Fleer and husband Donald, St. Clair, Linda Moss and husband Joe, St. Peters, and Deborah Herget and husband Dave, Fenton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -