A funeral service for Annabelle Boswell, nee Young, 77, St. Clair, will be Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at Mercy Ministries, St. Clair.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, March 3, from 4 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, at the church.
Mrs. Boswell died Monday, March 2, 2020.
She is survived by four daughters, Dolly Jeffrey and husband Jack, Mobile, Ala., Tangela Bryer and husband Dicky, Greensburg, Pa., Paula Wells and husband Leonard, and Jane Jeffery and husband J.R., all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 3, 2020