Annette Marie Horn, nee Kreienkamp, 97, Washington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Annette, daughter of the late Alfred Kreienkamp and wife Sophie, nee Bartold, was born July 3, 1922. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1941, and upon graduation, attended Harris Teacher's College, where she earned a teaching certificate.
Annette married the late Wilbert Horn June 1, 1946, at St. Peter's Evangelical and Reformed Church in Washington. She enjoyed her roles as a teacher, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
"Mrs. Horn's" teaching career began in a one-room schoolhouse in Melrose. When a four-year degree became required, she got a teaching job at Labadie Elementary School, and resumed her education. She was one of the original "working mothers."^ She graduated from Washington University with a bachelor's degree in education, in 1961. She also taught at South Point Elementary School and Coleman Elementary, and retired from teaching in 1987.
Annette enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, reading and many other activities. She was active at St. Peter's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing dartball and teaching summer school. She was a member of Franklin County Retired Teachers, Washington Garden Club, St. Peter's Quilters, and sang in the church and the Combined Christian Choir for many years.
Annette is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Gildehaus, Washington, Barbara Denio, Mexico, Mo., and Donna (Ron) Gulino, Fairfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Joerling, New Melle, Tim (Christy) Gildehaus, St. Charles, Jonathan (Brooke) Denio, Georgetown, Ky., Brennan (Jessica) Gulino, Chillicothe, Ohio, and Kendra (Chris) O'Connell, Boston, Mass.; and six great-grandchildren, Jamie, Janna and Julia Joerling, Sam and Emily Gildehaus, and Kason Denio.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two siblings, Eileen Powell and Stanley; and one son-in-law, Kenny Gildehaus.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington, with interment immediately following the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Annette's name to St. Peter's Memorial Fund.
The Horn family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020