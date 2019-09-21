|
|
Annie Sue Green, nee Holmun, 85, Washington, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Sue, daughter of the late Frank Holmun and wife Clara Belle, nee Jacobs, was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Brinkley, Ark. Sue received her education in Brinkley, Ark., and graduated from high school in Brinkley. She was united in marriage to Eldon Green Oct. 13, 1952, in Brinkley, Ark. Sue was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed raising her children and being a grandma in her later years. Sue was an active member of her church, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, in Marthasville. She belonged to the church choir and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, bowling, baking and gardening. She was also an animal lover. Most of all, Sue loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sue is survived by one son, Johnny Green and wife Margaret, Auxvasse; two daughters, Carolyn Williams and husband Glenn, Tool, Texas, and Claresa Narup and husband Tim, Washington; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Bovee, Jason Green, Amy Galen, Jessica Fitzgerald, Tim Narup, Jamie Hux, Kurt Green Woerner and Erica Green; great-grandchildren, Gavyn Green, Audrey Green, Charlee Green, Keegan Galen, Karson Galen, Isabella Fitzgerald and Sophia Fitzgerald; two sisters, Betty Holmun, Brinkley, Ark., and Doris McCollum, Coldwater, Miss.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Green; her parents; and her siblings, Forrest, Fred, Floyd, Chester Tony Bertha Holmun and Blanche Thompson.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial followed in Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , or Stray Rescue of St. Louis, www.strayrescue.org/donate. The Green family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019