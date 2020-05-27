|
|
Anthony "Tony" August Holdmeyer, 94, Union, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Tony, son of the late William Holdmeyer and wife Julia, nee Dieckmann, was born Aug. 21, 1925, in Union. He received his education at Immaculate Conception School in Union. Tony served in the U.S. Army, from October 1944, to November 1946. He was united in marriage to Delma Hanneke May 16, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Villa Ridge. The couple made their home in Union, and three children blessed this union.
Tony worked as a freight truck driver, and later as a dump truck driver, until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Union. Tony also was a member of American Legion Post 297, and an original founding member of the American Legion Honor Guard. He also was a Knights of Columbus fourth-degree member. He was very involved with activities at Immaculate Conception, both the church and school. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on his farm, especially driving his farm tractor.
He is survived by his wife, Delma Holdmeyer; one son, Dennis Holdmeyer (Anne), O'Fallon; two daughters, Sandy Kozlowski (Al), Jackson, Tenn., and Cindy Frankenberg (Rick), Washington; eight grandchildren, Eric Todd, Lauren (CW) West, Bryan (Jen) Holdmeyer, Michael Holdmeyer and significant other Robyn Rice, Brian (Tabitha) Kozlowski, Matt Frankenberg and significant other Brittany Fifer, Katherine Holdmeyer and Elizabeth Frankenberg; five great-grandchildren, Adelyn Elser, Aiden Holdmeyer, Asher and Abigail Kozlowski, and Bennett West; step-brother-in-law, Joe (Jerrine) Lindemann; many other family members and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Theresa Eckstein; two nephews, Mike Eckstein and Kenneth Kuenzel; three brothers-in-law, Wilbert Eckstein, Ed Allen and Sylvester Kuenzel; sister-in-law, Lunette Allen; mother-in-law, Teresa Hanneke; father-in-law, Henry Hanneke; and step-father-in-law, Louis Lindemann.
A private family funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 23, at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Immaculate Conception Church or School.
The Holdmeyer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 27, 2020