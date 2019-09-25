|
|
Anthony "Tony" A. Siess, 64, Sullivan, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in St. Clair.
Mr. Siess, son of Lester Siess and wife Helen (Schlueter), was born Sept. 16, 1955, in St. Louis. On July 28, 1984, he was united in marriage to Linda Reichardt at Zion United Church of Christ in Union.
As a senior in high school, he started his career in law enforcement for the Union Police Department. Later, he took a job at the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, where he reached the rank of sergeant, and retired Jan. 3, 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Siess, Sullivan; three brothers-in-law, Douglas Reichardt and wife Kim, Robert Reichardt and wife Carol, and Richard Reichardt and wife Margaret; nieces and nephews, Megan, Nathan, Tiffany, Ami, JoAnne, Marc, Katrina and David; other relatives and many friends.
Private services will be held. Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are preferred.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019