Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
1697 East Main Road
Portsmouth, RI
View Map
Anthony G. Tobben


Anthony G. Tobben

1943 - 2019
Anthony George Tobben, 75, Portsmouth, R.I., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Anne's Hospital, Fall River, Mass.

Anthony, son of the late Lawrence Tobben and wife Evelyn, nee Beuke, was born May 4, 1943, in Washington. He was the husband of the late Elaine (Oliver) Tobben and longtime companion of the late Kay Cayer.

Anthony proudly served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 24 years, retiring in 1987 as BMC, after which he relocated back to Portsmouth, R.I., and was employed doing several maintenance jobs and driving a taxi for Cozy Cab in Newport, R.I. He fully retired in 2003. He was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Portsmouth, R.I., and a life member of Post 4487 Gilbert-Burton V.F.W. of Middletown, R.I.

Anthony is survived by his daughters, Helena Soares and husband Rick, Portsmouth, R.I., Theresa Tobben, Carolyn Tobben, both of Portsmouth, R.I., and Cindy Tobben, York, Pa.; his brothers, Raymond and wife Diana, Washington, Lawrence "Larry" and wife Sharon, Union, Gerard "Jerry," Joseph "Joe" and wife Julia, all of Washington, and Leo and wife Roxanne, Marthasville; his sisters, Betty Bruckerhoff and husband Richard, Marthasville, Nancy Moore and husband Milton, Wallingford, Vt., Mary Ley and husband Jerome, Washington, and Sister M. Paula Tobben, Steubenville, Ohio; his grandchildren, Melissa Castle, Cranston, R.I., Dustin Soares, Portsmouth, R.I., and Michelle Tuttle, Newport, R.I.; his greatgrandchildren, D'Andre Hunt, Cranston, R.I., Marquies Doucette, Rumford, R.I., and Angelina Parker, Newport, R.I.; nieces; nephews; aunts; one uncle; and longtime friends, Antoinette Krause, Middletown, R.I., and Grace Homen, Newport, R.I.

He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Maynard and Roger Tobben, and sister, Diana Stevens and husband James.

Visitation was held Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I.

Donations in his memory may be made to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.

Arrangements were in care of Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth, R.I.
Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019
