|
|
|
A private family funeral Mass for Anthony "Tony" Holdmeyer, 94, Union, will be Saturday, May 23, at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, May 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Holdmeyer died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Delma Holdmeyer, Union; one son, Dennis Holdmeyer and wife Anne, O'Fallon; two daughters, Sandy Kozlowski and husband Al, Jackson, Tenn., and Cindy Frankenberg and husband Rick, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 21, 2020