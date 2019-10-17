Home

Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Warrenton, MO
Anthony J. Kochanski Jr.


1936 - 2019
Forified in the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Anthony "Tony" Joseph Kochanski Jr., 83, Marthasville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.

Tony was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Alton, Ill., to Anthony J. Kochanski Sr. and wife Marie J., nee Krantz. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Tony owned and operated S&S Utility Contracting Company, serving St. Charles County's sewer system. He purchased his farm in Marthasville many years ago and continued to maintain it in a park-like setting. Tony will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his son, Dan (Angie) Purler, O'Fallon; niece, Kelly M. Thweatt, Marthasville; two brothers, Jerry Kochanski, Michigan state, and Robert E. Kochanski, Florida state; two sisters, Theresa Davidson and Kathryn Anderson, both of St. Peters; and many grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Anthony J. Kochanski Sr.; mother, Marie J. Kochanski; first wife, Myrna M. Kochanski (Mikulus); second wife, Mitzie Kochanski (Mikulus); and two brothers, Donald J. Kochanski and Steven P. Kochanski.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton.

Interment will follow the service at Kochanski Cemetery, Marthasville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home. Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 17, 2019
