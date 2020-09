Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Anthony's life story with friends and family

Share Anthony's life story with friends and family

Services for A. Maciejewski Are Pending

Services for Anthony "Tony" Maciejewski, 87, are pending.

Mr. Maciejewski died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Danny and wife Dody, Peggy Hoemann and husband David, Sheri Hawkins, Linda Gandy and husband Joe, Joyce Donovan, Lynn, Mike, Brenda Helling and husband Ben, and Janice Bradley; other relatives and many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store