Anthony Ray Kroeter, 71, Union, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.



Tony was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Washington, the son of Gilbert Kroeter and wife Margaret, nee Jones. Tony received his education in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1965. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from April 16, 1968, until March 21, 1970. Tony went on to attend Ranken Technical School. He was united in marriage to Linda Koelling May 22, 1971, at Zion United Church of Christ in Union, and the couple made their home in Union. Tony worked with his father for many years at Kroeter Construction. He most recently was employed at Contech Construction. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and the Vietnam Veterans of America in Fenton. He had previously been the Booster Club president and a member of the Union RXI Foundation. Tony also was a baseball coach for his sons'^ little league teams. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Tony is survived by his wife, Linda Kroeter, Union; one son, Matthew Kroeter and wife Jennifer, Washington; two grandchildren, Luke and Ella Kroeter; his parents, Gilbert and Margaret Kroeter, Union; his father- and mother-in-law, Edgar and Gladyne Koelling, both of Union; three brothers-in-law, Eddie Koelling and wife Debbie, Union, Dennis Koelling and wife Michelle, Washington, and Kevin Koelling and wife Lori, Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by one son, Bradley Kroeter, Nov. 16, 1996.



A funeral service was held Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union, with the Rev. Dr. David Beebe and the Rev. Devin Jones officiating.



Burial, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion U.C.C., Union, Franklin County Honor Flight or the Vietnam Veterans of America.



The Kroeter family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary