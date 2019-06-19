Anthony "Tony" Ray Vermillion, 50, St. Louis, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.



Tony was born July 23, 1968, in St. Louis, to Benny Vermillion and the late Sandra, nee Hopson, Vermillion. He was a talented artist across several mediums and was able to bring out unique beauty in his wood pieces, as well as paper and canvas. He enjoyed constantly adding to his breadth of knowledge and engaging his vocabulary through playing Scrabble with his friends and family.



Tony is survived by his father, Benny Vermillion, Salem; four children, Ashley Brown and husband Jerod, Devon Vermillion, all of Logan, Ohio, Calista Vermillion, Columbia, and Logan Rhoades, Pacific; six grandchildren, Trevor and Meadow Rain Brown, Anna, Evin, Evelyn and Maverick Vermillion; one step-grandchild, Olivia; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Vermillion; paternal grandparents, Ray and Goldie Vermillion; and maternal grandparents, Carroll and Alberta Hopson.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Villa Ridge.



Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to Calvary Pentecostal Church.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home in Pacific. Published in The Missourian on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary