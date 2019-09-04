|
|
Anthony "Nick" Rector, 71, Washington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Washington.
Nick, son of the late Oscar Rector and wife Rose, nee Branson, was born March 17, 1948, in Washington. He received his education from Washington High School. Nick served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. On May 4, 1974, he was united in marriage to Laura Lottmann, at St. Gertrude^Catholic Church. Nick worked at Modern Auto for 30 years, and then went to the Washington Vocational School and worked in collision repair for 15 years. He was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith March 26, 2016, and was a member of St. Gertrude^Parish.
Among his survivors are his wife, Laura Rector, Washington; three children, Edward Rector, Elizabeth Hellmann and husband Travis, all of Washington, and Nicole Sentivany and husband Scott, Arkansas state; sister, Joyce Huff, Aurora; granddaughter, Auden Sentivany; in-laws, Janet Rector, Hermann, Larry Lottmann and Sherry Swindle, Villa Ridge, Rick Lottmann, Washington, and Linda Wilmesher and husband Dave, Virginia state; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Oscar "Jip" Rector, James Rector and wife Imelda, and Elphene "Dude" Rector and wife Atha; and his father-in-law, Vernon Lottmann and wives Adele and Eileen.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Gertrude^Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery.
Masses may be said or memorial donations given St. Vincent de Paul or St. Gertrude Catholic^ Church.
The Rector family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 4, 2019