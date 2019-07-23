Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Tucker

Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Tucker Obituary
A funeral service for Anthony "Tony" Tucker Sr., 46, St. Clair, will be Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Tucker died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Tucker, nee Lewis, St. Clair; one son, Anthony W. Tucker Jr., St. Clair; three daughters, Kristin Lewis and Brianna Kimbre, both of Granite City, Ill., and Samantha March, Tallahassee, Fla.; mother-in-law, Gloria Lewis, Ironton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.