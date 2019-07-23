|
A funeral service for Anthony "Tony" Tucker Sr., 46, St. Clair, will be Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Tucker died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Tucker, nee Lewis, St. Clair; one son, Anthony W. Tucker Jr., St. Clair; three daughters, Kristin Lewis and Brianna Kimbre, both of Granite City, Ill., and Samantha March, Tallahassee, Fla.; mother-in-law, Gloria Lewis, Ironton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 23, 2019