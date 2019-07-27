|
Anthony Wayne Tucker Sr., known to most as Tony or Clean, 46, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Washington.
Tony was born Aug. 12, 1972, in St. Louis, the son of Henry Charles Arthur Tucker and wife Linda Mae, nee Waller. On Oct. 10, 2010, he was united in marriage to Barbara Marie Lewis, and they were blessed to have four children.
Tony was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was proud to have served his country during the Persian Gulf War in the U.S. Marine Corps, entering May 22, 1990, and receiving his honorable discharge June 30, 1994, having attained the rank of sergeant. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 in St. Clair. During his working career, he was a foreman at Gershensen Construction Company in Eureka. He was an active member of International Laborers Union Local 110, of St. Louis for 23 years. Tony was a member of The Descending Demons Motorcycle Club and a supporter of Hells's Lovers Motorcycle Club. His passion was riding his black 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. He loved hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles and four-wheelers. Taking his son to the track to race four-wheelers was a favorite pastime. What meant most to him was time spent with family and friends. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.
Tony is survived by his wife, Barbara Tucker, St. Clair; his son, Anthony Tucker Jr., St. Clair; his daughters, Kristin Lewis and boyfriend Joe Martin, Granite City, Ill., Samantha Marsh, Tallahassee, Fla., and Brianna Kimbro, Granite City, Ill.; his grandchildren, Ari and Harper Marsh, both of Tallahassee, Fla., Hunter Young, Lilly and Easton Martin, all of Granite City, Ill.; his mother-in-law, Gloria Lewis, nee McIntyre, Ironton; two brothers, Gary Phegley and Robert Phegley, both of Illinois state; his sisters, Dawn Vankirk and boyfriend Matt Barr, Rolla, Maria Tucker, East St. Louis, Ill., and April Tucker, Missouri state; his special uncle, George Tucker and wife Elaine, St. Charles; brothers- and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Linda Tucker, and his father-in-law, William Lewis.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Reese Jones Sr. officiating.
Interment, with full military honors, was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 27, 2019