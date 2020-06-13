J. Simonic
- 1936 - 2020 -
Anton "Tony" J. Simonic, 83, Beaufort, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.
On Aug. 15, 1936, Anton was born to the union of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Simonic, in St. Louis. He attended McKinley High School. Anton was united in marriage to Joan Litzler June 27, 1980, in St. Louis.
He was the vice president of the Labor Local 110 Retirement Club; Elks of Washington; and he was in the Bowling Hall of Fame in Three Rivers. Anton worked for Orco Erection for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Anton held a 200-average in bowling. He also had his own personal golf course in his yard that he maintained to the highest degree.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan, Beaufort; two grandchildren, Sean O'Neill and Patrick O'Neill, both of Florissant; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Anton was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn.
No services were held.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 13, 2020.