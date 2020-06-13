Anton J. "Tony" Simonic
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Simonic

- 1936 - 2020 -

Anton "Tony" J. Simonic, 83, Beaufort, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.

On Aug. 15, 1936, Anton was born to the union of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Simonic, in St. Louis. He attended McKinley High School. Anton was united in marriage to Joan Litzler June 27, 1980, in St. Louis.

He was the vice president of the Labor Local 110 Retirement Club; Elks of Washington; and he was in the Bowling Hall of Fame in Three Rivers. Anton worked for Orco Erection for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Anton held a 200-average in bowling. He also had his own personal golf course in his yard that he maintained to the highest degree.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan, Beaufort; two grandchildren, Sean O'Neill and Patrick O'Neill, both of Florissant; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Anton was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn.

No services were held.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online guestbook.

Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved