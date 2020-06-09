Or Copy this URL to Share

No services will be held for Anton "Tony" Simonic, 83, Beaufort.

Mr. Simonic died Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Simonic, Beaufort; two grandchildren, Sean O'Neill and Patrick O'Neill, both of Florrisant; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store