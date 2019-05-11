Arden James Wagner, known to all as Jim, 65, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, May 3, 2019, in Creve Coeur.



Jim was born Nov. 30, 1953, in St. Clair, the son of Howard James Wagner and wife Bonnie Marie, nee Bever.



Jim was a Christian and member of Green Mound Baptist Church in St. Clair. During his working career, he was employed in the maintenance department of the St. Clair R-XIII School District, serving the district for about 20 years. Jim was an outdoorsman at heart and loved spending time on his property operating his tractors and equipment. In past years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed the companionship of his pet beagle, "Butch." Although he had no children of his own, he cherished the time he spent with his nephews and their families. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.



Jim is survived by his sister, Bonnie Hemmann and husband David, Sullivan; his nephews, Robert Hemmann and wife Christina, Salem, Dustin Hemmann and wife Nicole, St. Clair, and Gregory Hemmann and girlfriend McKenna Andrews, Columbia; three great-nephews, Konnor, Alex and Joey; one great-niece, Kennedy; and his aunt, Danita Bever, Sullivan.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bonnie Wagner.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Herman McMullin officiating.



Interment was in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Green Mound Cemetery.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 11, 2019