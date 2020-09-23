Arlean Schmitt Funeral Mass Will Be Friday A funeral Mass for Arlean Schmitt, 88, Washington, will be Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.

Burial will follow in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:45 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Mrs. Schmitt died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil Schmitt, Washington; two sons, Alan Schmitt and wife Dena, and Larry Schmitt and wife Donna, all of Washington; one daughter, Kathy Luttrell, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

