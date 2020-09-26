Arlean Schmitt, nee Weber, 88, Washington, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Arlean, daughter of the late Edward Weber and wife Ella, nee Maune, was born June 22, 1932, in Union. She received her education at Immaculate Conception School, Union. Arlean was united in marriage to Virgil Schmitt April 16, 1955, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. The couple made their home in Washington and three children blessed their union.
Arlean worked as a cook for many years at Our Lady of Lourdes School, Washington. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Arlean loved traveling, camping, cooking for her family and friends, and embroidery. She was always up for a visit to a local winery! Arlean loved all babies and children, especially her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The time spent with her family was the most precious thing to Arlean.
Arlean is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Virgil Schmitt; one daughter, Kathy Luttrell, Washington; two sons, Alan Schmitt and wife Dena, and Larry Schmitt and wife Donna, all of Washington; four grandchildren, Kelly (Anthony) Sheets, Kevin (Rosemary) Luttrell, Adam (Amber) Schmitt and Zach (Abigail McNew); five great-grandchildren, Jack, Riley and Madelyn Sheets, and Campbell and Leona Luttrell; one sister, Bernice Voss and husband Don, Beaufort; three brothers, Bob Weber and wife Jan, O'Fallon, Melvin Weber and wife Doris, Washington, and Rich Weber and wife Sandy, Wildwood; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Weber, Washington, and Alice Elbert, Krakow; two brothers-in-law, Bob Huxel and Ken (Tudy) Schmitt, all of Washington; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ella Weber; two brothers, Ronnie Weber in infancy and Leonard Weber; one sister, Mary Jane Huxel; in-laws, Emil and Anna Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Victor Schmitt and Richard Schmitt; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Schmitt and Irene Biermann.
A funeral Mass was held Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Burial followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
or Franklin County BackStoppers.
The Schmitt family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.