1/
Arlean Schmitt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlean Schmitt, nee Weber, 88, Washington, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Arlean, daughter of the late Edward Weber and wife Ella, nee Maune, was born June 22, 1932, in Union. She received her education at Immaculate Conception School, Union. Arlean was united in marriage to Virgil Schmitt April 16, 1955, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. The couple made their home in Washington and three children blessed their union.

Arlean worked as a cook for many years at Our Lady of Lourdes School, Washington. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Arlean loved traveling, camping, cooking for her family and friends, and embroidery. She was always up for a visit to a local winery! Arlean loved all babies and children, especially her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The time spent with her family was the most precious thing to Arlean.

Arlean is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Virgil Schmitt; one daughter, Kathy Luttrell, Washington; two sons, Alan Schmitt and wife Dena, and Larry Schmitt and wife Donna, all of Washington; four grandchildren, Kelly (Anthony) Sheets, Kevin (Rosemary) Luttrell, Adam (Amber) Schmitt and Zach (Abigail McNew); five great-grandchildren, Jack, Riley and Madelyn Sheets, and Campbell and Leona Luttrell; one sister, Bernice Voss and husband Don, Beaufort; three brothers, Bob Weber and wife Jan, O'Fallon, Melvin Weber and wife Doris, Washington, and Rich Weber and wife Sandy, Wildwood; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Weber, Washington, and Alice Elbert, Krakow; two brothers-in-law, Bob Huxel and Ken (Tudy) Schmitt, all of Washington; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ella Weber; two brothers, Ronnie Weber in infancy and Leonard Weber; one sister, Mary Jane Huxel; in-laws, Emil and Anna Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Victor Schmitt and Richard Schmitt; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Schmitt and Irene Biermann.

A funeral Mass was held Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.

Burial followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or Franklin County BackStoppers.

The Schmitt family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Rosary
03:45 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved