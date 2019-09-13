Home

Arlene C. Strayhorn

Arlene C. Strayhorn Obituary
A graveside service for Arlene Celeste Strayhorn, nee Risch, 91, Villa Ridge, will be Monday, Sept. 16, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Burial will follow
Mrs. Strayhorn died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Strayhorn, Catawissa, and Michael Schorpp and wife Elaine, Belle; two daughters, Sharon David, St. Louis, and Bonnie Patton and husband David, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 13, 2019
