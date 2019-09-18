|
|
Arlene Celeste Strayhorn (Risch), 91, Villa Ridge, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
On Oct. 5, 1927, in St. Louis, Arlene was born to the union of Martin Risch and Lillian "Heeger." Arlene met Tom Strayhorn while working at the Old Vienna potato chip factory.
On Sept. 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Tom in St. Louis, and they shared 67 years of marriage together.
Arlene was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star and the Clowns Wives Organization with the Moolah Shriners. Arlene also earned the title of Miss Harvey in 1943. Arlene, sometimes known as "Mouse"^ or "Tough Old Bird,"^ loved spending time gardening and pulling weeds. She made the best gooey butter cake in town. Arlene was a thoughtful caregiver and always thought of other's well-being. She also liked to give the dogs bones. Most of all, Arlene loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the rest of her family.
Arlene is survived by her two sons, Tom Strayhorn, Catawissa, and Michael Schorpp and wife Elaine, Belle; two daughters, Sharon David, St. Louis, and Bonnie Patton and husband David, Villa Ridge; 13 grandchildren, Julius "Butch" David, Shawna Heathman and husband Jimmy, Kenneth David and wife Monica, Matthew Strayhorn and wife Genna, Joshua Strayhorn and wife Shannon, Leslie Paul, Brandy Paul, Michael Paul and wife Cody, Virginia Kastner, Brittany Araujo and husband Jonathan, Erin LoPorto and husband Bryan, Dylan Patton and wife Abigail, and Samuel Patton and wife Alexis; 15 great-grandchildren, Tyler David, Timothy David, Andrew David, Abigle Kastner, Benjamin Kastner, Zachary Kastner, Samantha Strayhorn, Sophia Strayhorn, Caleb Strayhorn, Melia Strayhorn, Calinda Strayhorn, David Brandt, Braelyn Araujo, Josephine Araujo and Bruce LoPorto; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Strayhorn; her daughter-in-law, Sue Strayhorn; her parents, Martin and Lillian Risch; two brothers, Bruce Risch and Martin Risch Jr.; and seven sisters, Martha, Grace, Mildred, Jeanette, Loretta, Lillian and Nelda.
A graveside service was held at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019