Arline Johanning, nee Dixon, 86, Sullivan, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Arline was born in Sullivan, Feb. 1, 1934, to Arlie A. and Nannie (Puckett) Dixon. She grew up in Sullivan and graduated from Sullivan High School, Class of 1952. Arline was very athletic and enjoyed many sporting activities. She was united in marriage to Harry W. Johanning April 26, 1952, in Pocahontas, Ark. Arline and Harry were blessed with five children, Roger, Debbie, Brenda, Becky and Bill.
Arline worked for First Bank of Gerald for 26 years and retired from there. She and Harry made their home on the family farm in Spring Bluff, where they remained for their entire married life. They were married for 47 years, when Harry was killed in a farming accident in 1999. Arline attended Champion City United Methodist Church in Leslie. Arline enjoyed being a homemaker and hosting and cooking for gatherings at the farm. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening. In 2004, Arline made her home in Washington, where she became a member of First Christian Church.
Arline is survived by her five children, Roger Johanning and wife Marsha, Sullivan, Debbie Carr and husband Montie, Parker, Colo., Brenda Blaske and husband Jeff, Defiance, Becky Juergens and husband Kevin, Washington, and Bill Johanning and wife Kim, Tiverton, R.I.; 12 grandchildren, Devon Schatz and husband Chuck, Ryan Johanning and wife Kasilda, Mason Johanning, Jessie Kelb and husband Will, Jamie Jester and husband Clint, Ashley and Brittany Blaske, Taylor and Spencer Juergens, Abbie, Nathan and Gregory Johanning; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fran Strauss and Carol Neal; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Johanning; her parents, Arlie and Nannie Dixon; two brothers, Buss and Arlie Dixon; and four sisters, Madeline Birt, Margaret Tippens, Joann Pennock and Julie Miller.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Champion City United Methodist Church of Leslie, with Pastor David Armstrong officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Arline's memory may be made to Champion City Methodist Church or the St. Louis Alzheimer's Association
